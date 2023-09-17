Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 271 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $136.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

