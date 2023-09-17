Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

