Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 472,231 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 120,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 92,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

