Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

