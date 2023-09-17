Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Argus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

