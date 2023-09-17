Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

