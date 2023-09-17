Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

