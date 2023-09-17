Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 177,889 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,889 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

