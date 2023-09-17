Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DVY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

