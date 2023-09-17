Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,867 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

