Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 500,453 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

