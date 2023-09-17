Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,521 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 18.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 92.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of UMAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. 15,211 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

