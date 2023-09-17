Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 506,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 228,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

