Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 8,296,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,067. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

