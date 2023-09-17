International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,234,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,644. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

