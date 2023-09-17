Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. 8,296,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

