Brookstone Capital Management Sells 20,358 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

