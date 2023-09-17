Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,694 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XMLV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 32,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.