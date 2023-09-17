Brookstone Capital Management Sells 452 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 169,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.46. 515,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

