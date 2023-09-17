Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,581 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

