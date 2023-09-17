Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 236 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $78,704,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.55. 11,700,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,978. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

