Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 29 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.25.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

