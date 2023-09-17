Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

