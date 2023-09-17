Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,399 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

