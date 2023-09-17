Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

