CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

