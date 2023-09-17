SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

