Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

