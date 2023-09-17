Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

