Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $697.41. 2,816,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,401. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $706.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

