Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $278.84 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

