Orser Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.