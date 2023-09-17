EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 199 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after acquiring an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $93.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

