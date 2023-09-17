Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.00. 2,370,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,087. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

