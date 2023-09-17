Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,350,000 after buying an additional 1,319,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 788,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.