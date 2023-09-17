Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. 3,351,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.