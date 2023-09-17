Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.48. 3,162,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

