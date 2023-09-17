Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,495. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.82 and its 200-day moving average is $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

