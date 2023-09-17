Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.11.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at $541,965,010.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock worth $20,782,032 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $206.69 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

