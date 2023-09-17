Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

