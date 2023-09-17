United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.49. 4,382,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,315. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.