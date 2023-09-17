ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 12,452 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBML remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,141 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.