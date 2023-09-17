Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.34.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.