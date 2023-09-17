ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 331,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,069. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $48.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.