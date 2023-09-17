iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 183,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.