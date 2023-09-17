Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after buying an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after buying an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.15. 46,217,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,275,460. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.