Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,974 shares of company stock worth $11,985,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. 1,300,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,167. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

