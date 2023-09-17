Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,958,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,951,000 after purchasing an additional 276,272 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 497,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 251,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,307. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

