ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,550,105,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 159,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,704. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.