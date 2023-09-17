iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lifted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.19. 118,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,888. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

